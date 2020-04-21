Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Taken in the Canadian Falls area of Niagara Falls on a day with a lot of cloud around. I wanted to get away from the standard wide view of Niagara Falls and make something more abstract but catching the dynamics and force of the falls so I focussed on how the water travelled from the river and fell over the edge. I took a whole series of images at different shutter speeds and focussing on different parts of the falls. I liked this version the best.