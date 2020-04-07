Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

A trip to Ontario province of Canada really does demand a visit to the Niagara Falls, and why not. We had driven from Toronto and arrived at Niagara on the Lake which was an unexpected treat and a beautiful little township, full of charm an obviously historical but needless to say touristy. Despite that it was well worth a visit before continuing to the falls which were quite near.

The weather had so far been very sunny but as soon as we left the township it turned to rain and stormy which we thought did not bode well for visiting the falls.

When we arrived at the falls we headed straight to the restaurant which was packed with others seeking shelter from the weather.

Fortunately after we had eaten the weather cleared to some extent and we were able to enjoy the views of the falls from above. At that stage the sky was still fairly dark and overcast but there were shafts of sunlight breaking through the clouds and illuminating the falls on the Canadian side.

Taking advantage of this I was able to capture an image of the sunlight falling on the water cascade and the mist created by the falls with a rainbow curving through the mist whilst the sun hitting the falls made for a bright highlight at its base.

This image I felt was the most interesting of several with the dramatic sky, the arcing rainbow and the bright spot on the falls from the sun.

Other images captured from our trip on the "Maid of the mist" were good but not as dramatic.