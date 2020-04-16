User Icon
You are at:»»»Niagara Falls, Canada by Alejandro Castanon

Niagara Falls, Canada by Alejandro Castanon

Views: 1,296
Waterfall Assignment


Join our group

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

It was passed 9 pm on a snowy Sunday night in Niagara Falls. A popular landmark known for gathering large crowds during the day to observe its majestic and powerful scenery sits quiet and desolated watching the first snow snowstorm of 2020.

This little house on the photograph is part of an attraction called "Journey Behind the Falls". Not quite behind the falls but as close as you can possibly get.

Taking this shot was very challenging, I remember trying not to slip on the frozen pavement, and keep my lens clean and away from the heavy snow. All that while trying to stay warm.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®