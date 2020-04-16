Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

It was passed 9 pm on a snowy Sunday night in Niagara Falls. A popular landmark known for gathering large crowds during the day to observe its majestic and powerful scenery sits quiet and desolated watching the first snow snowstorm of 2020.

This little house on the photograph is part of an attraction called "Journey Behind the Falls". Not quite behind the falls but as close as you can possibly get.

Taking this shot was very challenging, I remember trying not to slip on the frozen pavement, and keep my lens clean and away from the heavy snow. All that while trying to stay warm.