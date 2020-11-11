All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

One of the key skills of a landscape photographer is patience. Patience on site for the light to be “right”, and patience in the planning process for the “right” season for a certain shot to come along. So I was very excited when autumn finally stared to manifest itself, having done a lot of planning for great vista shots of colorful forests and mountain scenes. After two weeks of quasi-permanent rain and grey skies my excitement started to turn into frustration as all my planned shots required some kind of interesting light.

So I decided to take a walk in a local woodland. Whilst being surrounded by forests I had never really got into woodland photography, finding it extremely difficult to find compositions in all the chaos. But sometimes the pictures reveal themselves, and when I saw the light illuminating those leaves amid all the conifers I knew there was a picture to be taken.