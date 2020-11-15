All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

An autumn nature shot I took while exploring the parks and natural areas of Newport, Wales. The 50mm is my favourite lens, I find it so versatile for a wide range of photography. I love the dreamy look and feel the images get when shooting with the aperture wide open. I believe that beauty can be found everywhere whilst taken photos, you sometimes just have to search for it or capture things in a different way. The late afternoon light was beautiful on the day the photo was taken, and although not to everyones tastes, I think the lens flare adds an artistic element to the photograph.