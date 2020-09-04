All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

This was one of the first images taken when I received my new Canon 11-24mm lens. I was so excited to use it! After a drive to the coast of Rhode Island, capturing Castle Hill light seemed like a good idea; the conditions weren't exactly great, but my enthusiasm was boundless. After arriving at Castle Hill, I realized that maybe, just maybe, this isn't an easy lens to use...everything is diminished..I have a 16-35 lens, but never realized what a difference a few millimeters would make! After a few poor attempts at composition, I finally realized how important the foreground would be with this lens, the leading lines were there to use, but had to be part of a good composition.

I found that putting the lighthouse dead center with every diagonal aiming at it worked the best...also, this lens is very heavy, so it is not a lens you want to take everywhere when you weigh only 105 pounds...a few years later, I am still wondering what I was thinking when I bought it.