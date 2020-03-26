Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

One evening while staying in Newport I decided to go for a stroll along the water after everyone else had gone to bed. It was a calm and warm late October night and very unusually clear for the Oregon Coast. I ended up walking down past the Rogue Brewery to the old crabbing dock on the south side of the bay. Although it was later in the evening, there was a lot of foot traffic along the dock. As I made my way down the bridge was lit by the light of the town. I sat here and watched vehicle traffic cross for quite sometime lighting up the bridge with their head and taillights, personally reflecting before setting up and taking the shot.