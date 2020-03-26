User Icon
Newport, Oregon, USA by Josh Latham

Reflections Assignment


One evening while staying in Newport I decided to go for a stroll along the water after everyone else had gone to bed. It was a calm and warm late October night and very unusually clear for the Oregon Coast. I ended up walking down past the Rogue Brewery to the old crabbing dock on the south side of the bay. Although it was later in the evening, there was a lot of foot traffic along the dock. As I made my way down the bridge was lit by the light of the town. I sat here and watched vehicle traffic cross for quite sometime lighting up the bridge with their head and taillights, personally reflecting before setting up and taking the shot.

