I was visiting my sister in East Sussex early in the New Year, on my second morning there we awoke to a bright but extremely windy morning so decided to visit the coast between Seaford & Newhaven. We firstly visited Cuckmere Haven just before Seaford and as luck would have it the tide was fairly high & the waves were crashing up onto the shingle beach and showering the old coastguard cottages in salty spray. I took several photos and immediately realised that a tripod was useless in the extreme wind so had to do my best hand held, whilst the wind tried it’s best to blow me off my feet. We also realised that it was just about high tide and that there would be good waves coming across the breakwater at the entrance to Newhaven Harbour, just a few miles further along the coast. When we arrived, we weren’t disappointed, with waves crashing over the defences several times per minute.

I initially stayed on the sheltered side of the wall capturing pictures of the waves coming up and over and landing in the relative calm of the outer harbour, but soon decided to venture into the teeth of the wind and see what conditions were like on the shingle beach side of the breakwater. I think that the picture above relays quite well how wild the conditions were, with shingle being thrown up into the air visible in the closest wave. It was extremely difficult to stand still for any length of time and also keep the front element of the lens clear of spray. All in all, a very worthwhile and enjoyable visit to the coast. As a safety point please note that I did not venture anywhere near the waves crashing onto the shore.