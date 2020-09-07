All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I was on an mid morning shoot on a very grey, wet day in early winter. The clouds were scudding overhea , the beach was deserted except for seagulla and the tide was very low. WThe rocks looked solid and timeless while I waited for the rain to pass. When I dashed out from under the trees where I was sheltering, my goal was to capture the solidity of the rocks compared to the movement of the sea ebbing and flowing.