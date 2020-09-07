User Icon
Newdicks Beach, Bay of Plenty, New Zealand by Glenda Spackman
Newdicks Beach, Bay of Plenty, New Zealand by Glenda Spackman

Newdicks Beach, Bay of Plenty, New Zealand by Glenda Spackman
I was on an mid morning shoot on a very grey, wet day in early winter. The clouds were scudding overhea , the beach was deserted except for seagulla and the tide was very low. WThe rocks looked solid and timeless while I waited for the rain to pass. When I dashed out from under the trees where I was sheltering, my goal was to capture the solidity of the rocks compared to the movement of the sea ebbing and flowing.

