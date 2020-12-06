All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I went to this beach about an hour from where I live for the first time on a wet day at low tide. I didn't expect to get any interesting images because it was the middle of the day and very grey. Rain showers were frequent forcing me to seek shelter under the trees on the edge of the sand. Suddenly, the rain stopped , the clouds lightened to let a little light and colour through. I was thrilled with this image especially as that day was the first time I'd used filters.