As a nature photographer based in New York City, I don’t often have a lot of options when it comes to subject matter. Fortunately, there’s The New York Botanical Garden – a 250-acre oasis of nature, located in the heart of The Bronx. For decades, this has been my “go-to” location for capturing everything from intimate floral closeups to majestic sweeping landscapes… all without a hint of urban interference. Such was the case on this beautiful spring morning back in 2017. The sun had just risen over a section of the garden known as Daffodil Hill.

Thousands of flowers dotted the landscape in a stunning yellow and white tapestry. At the top of the hill was a Yoshino Cherry Blossom tree in its early stages of bloom. Carefully picking my way through the daffodils, I chose a spot behind the tree facing into the sun. With my camera mounted on a tripod, I composed several shots with the sun partially hidden behind a branch. Even though this greatly reduced its intensity, it was still a very high-contrast scene. In order to maintain detail in the highlights and shadows, all of my shots were HDR, 5-image compilations. This is one of the images I shot that morning. When I think of spring colors, this is the image that always comes to my mind.