Picture Story

The flowering of magnolias announces the spring’s arrival. The fragant flowers appear before the leaves, painting the dark branches of the trees with beautiful large speckels of color white, pink, purple, green or yellow. Spring is fabulous at the New York Botanical Garden. After the long monochromatic winter, almost overnight, the daffodils and magnolias sprout in a fury of color and fragance. The landscape changes daily when the flowers first bud and then open. But I relish the days when the petals of the magnolias start to shed and cover the already green floor. It is a real feast of color: the blue sky, the purple flowers decorating the trees, the green carpet at its feet dotted with petals, the intoxicating parfums. Spring is here! That was the privileged moment I made this photograph.