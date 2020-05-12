Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I was cutting wood in the small copse at the top of my field and was distracted by the light coming through the leaves. This little copse had lots of new, young saplings just bursting into life. If the brief is spring colours, there can not be more of a statement colour than spring green. I also edited the picture with our current situation in mind; out of the darkness will come the light...and with it new life and new growth. Spring brings optimism with it.