New Forest, Fordingbridge, Hampshire, England by Judy Cochand

New Forest, Fordingbridge, Hampshire, England by Judy Cochand
I was cutting wood in the small copse at the top of my field and was distracted by the light coming through the leaves. This little copse had lots of new, young saplings just bursting into life. If the brief is spring colours, there can not be more of a statement colour than spring green. I also edited the picture with our current situation in mind; out of the darkness will come the light...and with it new life and new growth. Spring brings optimism with it.

