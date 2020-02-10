Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

New Brighton lighthouse is well photographed and, frankly, it is difficult to find a new take on it. On this day the light was quite subtle and that, with the clouds, seemed to lend themselves to a black and white conversion despite having been taken using Velvia which is reknowed for its saturated colours. The key to the composition was finding a way of including the lighted reflected in one of the rock pools.