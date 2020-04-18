Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This picture was taken at Nevada Falls, Yosemite National Park in December a few years ago. Despite the waterfalls not having the ferocious power that can be seen in Spring, the reduced flow revealed the shadows and patterns behind. I was interested in capturing the contrast from the fast flowing water to the slowly eroding rock that had been there for millions of years. I used a faster shutter speed than I often would for photographing water because it helped to see through to the rock beyond and the water droplets reminded me of sand passing through an hour glass, linking to the overall theme of time.