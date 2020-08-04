All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

A colorful abstract photograph of a wall of Neoregelia Mendoza Bromeliads taken on a beautiful day at Fairchild Tropical Gardens in Coral Gables, Florida. The colors and shapes of the plant made for a wonderful design. While visiting the grounds for a butterfly exhibit, a friend and I came upon a huge wall covered by the plants. We both were mesmerized by the beauty and decided to take a photo as a reference to try and recreate something similar at home.