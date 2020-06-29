Nelliampathy Hills, India by Krishnamani Ramanathan

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

The Nelliyampathi Hills would easily rank among the most beautiful yet underseen parts of the Western Ghats. Located in the district of Palakkad and a stone’s throw away from Coimbatore, these hills promise a breath-taking sight to every visitor. I was driving through the hills in what I would describe as being perfect monsoon weather. The fog had filled up the road and the streak of a vehicle’s headlights illuminated our journey. Finding a vantage point is not that easy as there are not many spots to be found. I made my way to the edge of the road, near the Dam View and set up my gear. Normally I would have to wait for a perfect moment but the beauty of Nelliyampathy is such that the shot was already there. All I had to do is use my Nikon D750 and the ever reliable 14-24 mm lens and capture the beauty that lay in front of me. This is one memory that will be hard to forget.