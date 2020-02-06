Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I have seen any of pictures of this often photographed lighthouse before. Nevertheless I was happy to visit this place with my camera. This one is one of the most challenging pictures I have ever taken due to harsh gales. I decided to use slower shutter speed to get what I intended before. Passing storm behind the Neist point' lighthouse created a special atmosphere that evening to my camera. Taken during windy conditions in April 2019. Isle of Skye, Scotland.