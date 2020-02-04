Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This was the third time at this well know location for me (most of the time photographed from the top of the cliffs), but instead of clear blue sky, I had some interesting clouds standing at the bottom of the lighthouse. The sea was not too rough and there was also only a bit of wind, which prevents most of the time this crystal sharp images, so I finally got an image I´m very proud of and afterwards I´m very happy to do the walk down the cliffs at Neist Point to the lighthouse on this calm day in November.