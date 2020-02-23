User Icon
Neist Point Lighthouse, Isle of Skye, Scotland by Jeffery Hayes

Neist Point Lighthouse, Isle of Skye, Scotland by Jeffery Hayes
The Isle of Skye is such a beautiful place to visit. Ending the day with sunset at Nesit Point Lighthouse was the perfect end to an amazing day exploring this northern area of Scotland. The cliffs overlooking the lighthouse were lined with a couple dozen photographers waiting to capture the sunset around 10pm in May 2019. I captured this with the Canon EF 16-35 and a graduated ND filter.

