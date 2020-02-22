Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

The most famous lighthouse in the world is arguably situated on Neist Point, Scotland. I had never been to Neist Point before and when I arrived there in early October on a typical autumn day, the wind was blowing quite fiercely. Because of the wind the air was filled with tiny droplets of ocean water, making it quite a challenge the get a nice composition without my lens and filters catching drops of water.

So I moved and found a place out of the wind where I was able to do the long exposure I had in mind. Just in time for some beautiful light.