The most westerly point of the isle of Skye. Well known spot, this site is thronged with photographers at sunset and sunrise. But you have to wait until the very end sometimes to nail it and that's what happened here. When I shot this image most people were already gone and, unfortunately for them, missed the last beautiful rays of light of the day.

Photography is all about patience and resilience.