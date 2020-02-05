Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This picture was taken in November 2019 at Neist Point on the Isle of Skye in Scotland. I love this time of year in Scotland because of the wild weather, which can sometimes be a challenge for landscape photographers. I have known this place for years in stormy conditions, a year before I had not been able to get a single sharp shot here. This time it was unexpectedly almost windless and I started with some long exposures from the cliffs at the very top. When I realised that a fantastic light mood was building up just before sunset I put my equipment back into my backpack and jogged down the steps to the lighthouse to get a deeper view of the lighthouse against the evening sky. Totally out of breath I arrived below the place where I had originally taken the pictures to rebuild the camera in no time.

I had owned the Fujifilm GFX 100 for only two weeks and on this trip to Scotland I had the camera in real use for landscape photography for the first time. But after a week of practice in the North, I had the workflow reasonably under control to be quick enough to capture this wonderful atmosphere in time. To capture the light of the lighthouse I used an ND filter with +3 f-stops to get an exposure time of 8 seconds. Furthermore I used a 3 f-stops ND-soft grade gradient filter for the sky. What amazed me in later editing the picture itself is the shadows and colours of the rocks. A unique evening and an unforgettable atmosphere which I enjoyed for some time after the last shot, before I climbed up the stairs to the parking lot in the darkness.