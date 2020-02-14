Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

My brother and I spent 6 great days this past October on the Isle of Skye with my friend and photography mentor Alister Benn. On day 5 he brought us out to Neist Point and down to the rocky shoreline beneath the lighthouse headland. It was a bright sunny day with a strong incoming surf. This big one caught me by surprise and I thought we were going to get a soaking. However, I was using a cable release and as I backed away I was able to trigger the camera and capture this image.