It was a small vacation to Skye to shoot at several places. Very nice island, and we wanted to shoot dramatic skies in the area. After a heavy climb morning walking to the old man of storr we've finished the day at Neist Point. Sadly the weather at Skye during Easter was very sunny: they haven't had this weather for many years so early in the year (Easter). So no dramatic skies sadly enough. But taking the conditions as they are gives a great shot and i even won a contest with it.

Most of the time we see Neist Point with a dramatic sky, but this time it's very nice sunset shot, you don't see that often and that's making this picture special. We've won a 3 week trip to New Zealand with this photo.