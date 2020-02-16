User Icon
Lighthouse Assignment

Neist Point, Isle of Skye, Scotland by Pavel Bernshtam

Neist Point, Isle of Skye, Scotland by Pavel Bernshtam
End of the world, Neist point lignthouse in Skye Island, near a castle, near a whisky distillery - it was absolutely romantic trip.

We visited Scotland as two families with children, a one car. It was actually my first travel in car with children, from rented house to another in all Scotland.

And Skye Island was, probably, the pearl of this trip.

