After a long summer day driving and hiking in the Isle of Skye, after bearing all kind of weather and seasons during the whole day, I arrived to Neist Point, the westerly tip of the island just in time for sunset. The clouds started opening and the last light of the day illuminated the cliffs and the famous lighthouse with a beautiful golden light. I went to bed tired and happy, with one of my favorite photos of the whole trip in my camera.