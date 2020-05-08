User Icon
Near Tatev, Armenia by Abhishek Dey

Near Tatev, Armenia by Abhishek Dey
Armenia is a gem of a country in eastern Europe. Any landscape or nature lover would be fascinated by its untouched natural beauty. Driving through the roads of this country would tempt you to stop every now and then and get lost in the pristine scenes. I was on a road trip with a friend and this scene was captured from a running car when he was on the steering. It's not easy to capture landscapes on the move but the country has so much to offer that with pointing the camera with the right settings can easily give you satisfactory results. The scene clearly reminded me of the famous Windows wallpaper we used to relish so much since our childhood.

Blue sky, lush green meadows, fluffy cloud and distant snow-capped mountains these are common scenes when you drive past the countryside of Armenia. Though this country is not very common to Global tourists, visiting this beautiful landlocked country can make you fall with it anytime.

