All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

As a novice photographer, this image taken on my first trip to Iceland, was among my first taken with my camera settings on RAW and using filters. I've since learned there is an abundance of waterfalls in Iceland. Every year, new ones form from melting glaciers. This image hangs in my office, 1) because I love the image and Iceland and 2) because it reminds me of my early days as a photographer. The timing was also significant. It was May before I was headed to the Aaron Islands in Ireland to graduate with my MFA in nonfiction writing.