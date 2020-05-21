All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Took me a while to get this picture. As I planned this photo I hoped for windless conditions. The weather forecast was really good. Temperatures around 23 degrees Celsius and some clouds with a lot of sun. This forecast was right but I didn’t take a lot at the wind forecast. So the wind war really fresh and with a lot of gusts. So I tried my best but every time I found my composition The tulips get shaked so strong and it was impossible to take a picture. I was waiting and waiting and then there was a small time gap around a few seconds with nearly no wind. I pressed the shutter button and took this picture!