The Natural Bridge is located in the Hoho National Park. We stopped there on the way to Emerald Lake. Natural bridge was one of the first locations we visited during our trip to the Canadian Rockies. It was already kind of late in the day in August, but still it was very crowded. To avoid people being on the picture I took a long exposure of 5 seconds with a grey filter. The sky was very hazy due to the smoke of all the wild fires in the area. Unfortunately the light was therefor not ideal.

I can't judge what time of the year would be the best to visit, but summertime has two disadvantages: Thousands of people and the risk of smokey skies. During spring time the river will have a lot more water coming down from the mountains but most likely also more rainy days.If you don't fear the cold, I imagine that the area is phantasmic during winter as well. In case you are there during summer, make sure you get up very early in the morning to get to the favourite locations. Great light and less people.