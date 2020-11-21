All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

This photo was taken in Japan. In autumn, Nara's gardens glow with vibrant maple and ginkgo leaves. I remember my amazement looking at the warm colors of the vegetation and with my camera Fujifilm XT2 I wanted to convey this emotion. I chose to use a telephoto lens to give the feeling of an abstract painting in which shapes and colors are highlighted. The photo was taken at dusk and I think this uniform light was important to achieve this.