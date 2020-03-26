Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This photo was taken on the beautiful causeway that runs from Fort Myers to Sanibel Island. Along the causeway are large, stately trees. I was there for sunrise one morning. There had just been a storm move through and large puddles were everywhere. I decided to take a horizontal panorama of this tree and its reflection. This is just 2 photos but it gave the majesty that I was looking for. I wanted to show this stately tree as a timeless, centurion overlooking the Gulf of Mexico and guarding the causeway.