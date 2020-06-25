Nanortalik, Greenland by Jeppe Jensen

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Af a long hard day on trail, we had established camp on a very scenic location. The 12 mile trek, along sheep trails, crossing rivers, getting wet feet in swamps, and with around 60 pounds on the back. You could feel legs. I was on a photo workshop and this by far the best place yet to make photographs. We had some Northern Light, but it was not spectacular in any way, mainly because the full moon. On the way to my tent I wanted to take one last photograph. Pointing the camera in the direction of the moon and knowing that there was a little pond a few meters in front of me, I focused the lens and when to bed. Did not think much about it until two weeks after returning home, where I looked at the files again, and found this hidden gem.