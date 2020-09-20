All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

In 2000, my Mother and I traveled to Nepal to experience a new culture and do some trekking. Once we landed in Katmandu, we decided we wanted to take the Everest trek and went in search of a guide. We found a knowledgable, kind and strong young guide. To this day, I feel guilty about all of our bags (including my camera, lenses and tripod) that he carried through the Himalaya Mountains. We flew with our guide from Katmandu to the town of Lukla and began our trek. This photo was taken on our second day of trekking outside of the town of Namche Bazaar. I found the farm fields to be so beautiful and so well maintained especially considering that any transport of supplies to or from the farms had to be by yak.