This image was taken on my first visit to Nambung National Park near Cervantes in Western Australia. The limestone rock formations are known as the Pinnacles. This area of the park has thousands of limestone pillars of varying sizes and shapes. They stick up out of the sand dunes in groups and sometimes alone. It is easy to lose hours wandering around studying and photographing these amazing structures.

The day I was there was building for a late afternoon storm so the skies were making some nice colour and texture. The ate afternoon light made the pinnacles glow and show off their texture and shape.

I used my 17-35mm wide angle at 17mm and got up close to the pinnacles to accentuate their size and shape, and to isolate them from the background making them dominate the scene. A fascinating place that will keep me going back.