Nagano, Japan by Shumon Saito

Picture Story

On an autumn day when it had been raining all morning, I visited the forest on a spur of the moment. As I walked deeper into the forest, taking photos of the trees, which were stained with red leaves and drenched in rain, I unexpectedly found a beautiful waterfall. The rain had increased the volume of water, and the water flow was probably even more intense than usual, so the contrast between the violent falling water and the yellow-colored trees was breathtaking.