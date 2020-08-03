All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

This abstract architectural landscape photograph is from a photographic trip I took to Lisbon, Portugal. The picture was taken in the Parque das Nações area North of Lisbon while I was lying on the ground looking up at the Vasco da Gama Tower with the camera handheld. Lisbon is a fantastic location for architectural, landscape and street photography not to mention the tapas.

Camera used was a Leica X-Vario, type 107, with Leica Elmar lens at focal length 18mm, f-stop f/8, ISO 100 and exposure 1 sec.