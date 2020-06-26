All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

This is the surreal majestic volcanic Mountain in the Highlands of Iceland , Malelifell behind, the glacier Myrdalsjokull from autumn about 18mos ago. It is covered in moss called grimmia that grows on the black lava and changes color in the changing light from a shimmery grey to a bright florescent like green. The mountain was covered in fog this day, so I did not see its full size this day, so I came back a second time. and almost am more inspired by this view in the fog. I was so moved by this volcanic mountain covered in fog, thinking about days it was active, and turbulent and dangerous, now in its quiescent magical state to be admired, with a veil of dark mysterious clouds hovering over it in a blanket of fog and enough light to illuminate the mountain and highlight its shimmering color.It was a delight to behold and capture this beautiful mountain in this misty light.