Picture Story

Every autumn, Muskoka, a region in the northern part of Ontario Canada, become the favourite destination of families and photographers that admire the changing colours of a landscape that transitions from green to red as the hot summer ends and nature prepares for the cold, dark and long brutal winters of Canada. Peak colours last about a week or two and they are typically joined by rain and dark clouds. The rolling hills, the birch trees, the maple trees and the evergreens all together in a classic Canadian landscape.