Reflections Assignment

Museu, Valencia, Spain by Paul Kiernan

Having read about the City of Arts and Sciences in Valencia, I thought it was high time I made a photographic visit. The City consists of a number of extraordinary architectural masterpieces designed by Santiago Calatrava Valls. What a delight, I could have spent weeks there photographing by day and night! Of particular beauty is the Museu de les Ciències Príncipe Felipe. On a clear and calm dark night the man-made lake acts like a mirror giving a beautiful reflection of the museum. I took this photograph with a 25 sec shutter speed and ISO 100 at the edge of the lake with the camera six inches off the ground.

