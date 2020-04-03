Multnomah Falls, Oregon, USA by Roy Goldsberry

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Around 11 to 12 years ago, two things happened that really changed my involvement in photography. One was that I got my first DSLR, and the other was that my wife and I, being recently empty nested, decided to start doing much more diverse travelling. By June of 2014, we had Oregon on the schedule, driven by a desire to see Crater Lake. As was usual for these trips, I spent a good bit of time researching the greater target location area for what would be the better spots to visit and how to spend our time.

Our Oregon plan was to set out from Portland, spend a couple days going down the Pacific coast, turn inland to Crater Lake, work our way back north, and toward the end spend the last couple days around Mt. Hood and the waterfalls of the Columbia river valley.

Mt. Hood is a large, classic, shield volcano. It is built up from many layers of lava flows, with broad sloping approaches that climb more toward the peak. The Columbia River has cut a steep walled valley through the northern edge of the volcano's base. With the high rainfall in this part of the country, the water flowing down off the mountain cascades over the edge of the valley in a large number of great waterfalls.

The highest of these waterfalls is Multnomah Falls, seen here. The weather was mostly cloudy with rain off and on, which was not great for shooting Mt. Hood, but was not bad for the falls. I found that a .5s exposure gave a pleasing look to the water.