Picture Story

Multnomah Falls has been photographed tens of thousands of times. So I wanted to avoid the traditional, obvious compositions that I had seen so often. I decided to try to capture Multnomah not as it appeared to me, but rather as it felt to me... that is, soft, pastel and rhythmically flowing. I tried a number of techniques, but was most satisfied with my up-sweeping camera motion images at 1/8th sec. I also set my focus at slightly blurred. I shot in raw and only had to make some color and contrast adjustments.