Usually this spot on the Columbia River Gorge is filled with dozens of people. Tourists from all over the world flock here to see this tallest waterfall in Oregon. Though I live veru nearby I seldom see this place devoid of people. However, I happened by there early one morning and was amazed that, miraculously, I was the only one there. So I was able to take my time with this shot. I know there are thousands of photos of this very famous waterfall. Well here is one more.