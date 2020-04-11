User Icon
Multnomah Falls, Columbia River Gorge, Oregon, USA by Darrell Wyatt

Usually this spot on the Columbia River Gorge is filled with dozens of people. Tourists from all over the world flock here to see this tallest waterfall in Oregon. Though I live veru nearby I seldom see this place devoid of people. However, I happened by there early one morning and was amazed that, miraculously, I was the only one there. So I was able to take my time with this shot. I know there are thousands of photos of this very famous waterfall. Well here is one more.

