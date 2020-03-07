Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This is a photograph taken with the Panasonic DMC-SZ7 suitably modified for Infrared shooting. In this case, an 850nm IR filter was used for black and white. The recovery dates back to August 2019: the peculiarity of the infrared is that of emphasizing the sky and the clouds, lightening the green of the grass that appears almost white.