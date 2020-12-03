Mt Washington, Courtenay, British Columbia, Canada by Claude Dalley

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

As I was driving to the Mt. Washington Ski Resort I noticed all the ice forming on rocks along the road. However as I was going to the resort to photograph images that could be used as Christmas Cards I proceeded. After taking a number of suitable images of snow covered trees and blue skies I remembered the the ice on the rocks. When I arrived at the frozen ice are I found no place to pull over. As there was little traffic I stopped rolled down my window, attached my Canon 24-105f/4L lens to me Canon 6D mark11, rest my arm against the door, and took the shot.