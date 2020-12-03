User Icon
Mt Washington, Courtenay, British Columbia, Canada by Claude Dalley

Picture Story

As I was driving to the Mt. Washington Ski Resort I noticed all the ice forming on rocks along the road. However as I was going to the resort to photograph images that could be used as Christmas Cards I proceeded. After taking a number of suitable images of snow covered trees and blue skies I remembered the the ice on the rocks. When I arrived at the frozen ice are I found no place to pull over. As there was little traffic I stopped rolled down my window, attached my Canon 24-105f/4L lens to me Canon 6D mark11, rest my arm against the door, and took the shot.

