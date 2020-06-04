All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

We had just moved to our new home during the worst part of the COVID-19 outbreak. Waking up early, before the movers arrived with our possessions, I wanted to see what the day might offer. The morning sunrise was fogged in and the mountains were blanketed in clouds. I went higher up the mountain, thinking the elevation might provide an advantage. Ten minutes later and about 450 feet higher, I was able to gaze upon the valley as Mt. Stuart and the Enchantments were slowly revealed to me. This pandemic has forced me to pick up gear not used for shooting sports and become reacquainted. I will definitely be returning here to create more images as the scene changes by the hour. Had I more time, I would have spent the day showing the changes.