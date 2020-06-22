All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

During my vacation I'll always try to get up for a sunrise shoot. My plan was to photograph the sunrise at Tipsoo lake with Mr Rainier in the background and hoping on some good light and clouds.

I was sleeping in my rental RV at Ohanapecosh Campground which is about a 40 minutes drive away. This meant a wakeup call at 5h45, which is still reasonable.

When starting to drive I wasn't very hopeful: a cloudy sky, but still went for it, we were awake anyway. We could always take breakfast if conditions are not good and do a hike afterwards.

I arrived at the first parking spot, and still clouds... This isn't promising , I decided to drive a bit further hoping to get a glimpse of Mt Rainier, the road still climbed after all and yes a bit further I was above Tipsoo lake and could see Mt Rainier finally. So I park my RV and went out in the cold morning and walked down the road to the spot I saw.

Searched for a composition and took some test shots, at the first glance it was obvious that I wanted a reflection of Mt Rainier in Tipsoo lake, but from the road that is not possible to get. I didn't want to risk anything going down on that slope. So I tweaked my location and composition so that I could get the cloud above Mt Rainier in the reflection.

I waited for the sun to light up Mt Rainier, but the clouds rolling in from the valley came fast and I feared I would loose the view on Mt Rainier, but the mist just added to the atmosphere, it lasted for about 30 minutes. At which time the mist completely filled the valley; time for breakfast.