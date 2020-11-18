All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I have been keeping a close eye on Mt. Rainier for the fall colors, the weather indicated that it has snow storm a night before, that might be a good combination of snow and fall colors, so I took the trip up Mt. Rainier the very next day, sure enough, the trails were covered with snow the condition was beautiful, the location I choose was the Skyline trail, I can see the snow, fall colors showing nicely even with the snow on top, mountain showing nicely with fast moving clouds with the waterfall in the foreground, so I set up my camera and tripod and waited until the warm evening started to lite up the mountain and all the other combination fell in place, I am very happy with the result. Autumn is definitely the best season to visit Mt. Rainier.