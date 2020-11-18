User Icon
Autumn Visions

Mt Rainier, Washington, USA by Louis Tam

Mt Rainier, Washington, USA by Louis Tam
Views: 865

I have been keeping a close eye on Mt. Rainier for the fall colors, the weather indicated that it has snow storm a night before, that might be a good combination of snow and fall colors, so I took the trip up Mt. Rainier the very next day, sure enough, the trails were covered with snow the condition was beautiful, the location I choose was the Skyline trail, I can see the snow, fall colors showing nicely even with the snow on top, mountain showing nicely with fast moving clouds with the waterfall in the foreground, so I set up my camera and tripod and waited until the warm evening started to lite up the mountain and all the other combination fell in place, I am very happy with the result. Autumn is definitely the best season to visit Mt. Rainier.

