All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

The late spring opening of alpine mountain roads across the upper reaches of Mt. Rainier National Park creates opportunity for access to some of my favorite areas for landscape photography. A recent June trip to scout and create an image found the upper Cascade mountains shrouded in clouds and mist with occasional light snow. After negotiating deep road-cut snow banks to hike around a favorite tarn lake to scope a composition I noticed a break in the clouds for a just in time sunset shot. After a quick set up I caught a quick flash of color and light through the Alpine Mist!